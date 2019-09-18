Zondo Inquiry: Witness corroborates claims Mthethwa got home upgrades from CI
Earlier this year, former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen led the same evidence at the state capture commission.
JOHANNESBURG - Hawks senior investigator Kobus Roelofse on Wednesday corroborated earlier testimony that security upgrades were done with money from Crime Intelligence (CI) on the home of former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa in KwaZulu-Natal in 2010.
Earlier this year, former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen led the same evidence at the state capture commission. Mthethwa denied this and accused Booysen of clutching at straws.
During his testimony, Roelofse said he couldn’t say for sure that the minister knew where the money came from. But an informant said he went on a site visit with Mthethwa and then-Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
“Whether he actually knew where the money came from or not, that I can’t answer on. What I do know is that the secret service account made payment for this and there was a security risk assessment done and it was approved by General Mdluli,” Roelofse said.
WATCH: Zondo Inquiry hears testimony on abuse of state security funds
Popular in Politics
-
Mbeki reveals UK, US wanted SA to help remove Mugabe from power
-
ConCourt dismisses president's appeal over ministerial axings
-
SAHRC to take Malema to court for hate speech
-
Amcu elective congress expected to pave way for new leadership
-
Richard Mdluli was a law unto himself, says Kobus Roelofse
-
Ramaphosa apologises to Nigeria for xenophobic attacks on its citizens in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.