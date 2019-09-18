View all in Latest
Zondo Inquiry: Witness corroborates claims Mthethwa got home upgrades from CI

Earlier this year, former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen led the same evidence at the state capture commission.

A screenshot of former Crime Intelligence official Kobus Roelofse appearing at the state capture inquiry on 18 September 2019. Picture: SABC Digital News/Youtube
A screenshot of former Crime Intelligence official Kobus Roelofse appearing at the state capture inquiry on 18 September 2019. Picture: SABC Digital News/Youtube
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hawks senior investigator Kobus Roelofse on Wednesday corroborated earlier testimony that security upgrades were done with money from Crime Intelligence (CI) on the home of former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa in KwaZulu-Natal in 2010.

Earlier this year, former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen led the same evidence at the state capture commission. Mthethwa denied this and accused Booysen of clutching at straws.

During his testimony, Roelofse said he couldn’t say for sure that the minister knew where the money came from. But an informant said he went on a site visit with Mthethwa and then-Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

“Whether he actually knew where the money came from or not, that I can’t answer on. What I do know is that the secret service account made payment for this and there was a security risk assessment done and it was approved by General Mdluli,” Roelofse said.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry hears testimony on abuse of state security funds

