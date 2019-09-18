'We've won already' - Ndlovu Choir excited ahead of AGT winner announcement
The choir managed to dazzle audiences and capture the country’s imagination through their breathe taking performances.
JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans rallied behind the Ndlovu Youth Choir ahead of the announcement of the winners of this year’s America's Got Talent (AGT) competition, the group’s CEO Hugo Tempelman said they were excited but nervous about the outcome.
The choir, from the village of Moutse in Limpopo, were the first African group to advance to the finals of the international talent show. They managed to dazzle audiences and capture the country’s imagination through their breathtaking performances.
Speaking to Eyewitness News from New York City, Tempelman said even if they didn’t win the $1 million cash prize, they were proud of what they had achieved.
“We hope for the best place we can get, but to be honest, not one of the choruses is really interested because we have won already and can’t lose anything…” he said.
The final results were expected at 2 am on Thursday, South African time.
WATCH: The journey of the Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo to Los Angeles
Dear #SouthAfrica🇿🇦— Femme Forte (@keSebaga) September 18, 2019
On behalf of all Africans, thank you. I cant stop crying as am watching the #NdlovuYouthChoir performances. They are creating moments that make every African to be proud of being African. The unity and love created by them is immeasurable. Thank You❤🇧🇼
Wishing the Ndlovu Youth Choir the very best of luck! #NdlovuYouthChoir #AmericasGotTalent— RugbytotsDurbanville (@Rugbytots7550) September 18, 2019
How awesome! The boy from the Drakensberg @DBChoir echoes across the world with the #NdlovuYouthChoir who has made us so so proud to be South African in a time of uncertainty about ourselves. This clip is a home run @Feliciamabuza #ProudlySouthAfrican https://t.co/Dl24sGalXt— Gary Alfonso (@garyalfonso) September 18, 2019
Fingers crossed for @ChoirAfrica. These kids really deserve to win. Such a great inspiration for the whole world 🇿🇦👏👏👏 #NdlovuYouthChoir #AGTfinal #AGT pic.twitter.com/Vh4qtGc5yV— Koketso Ramorei (@RamoreiKoketso) September 18, 2019
You guys #NdlovuYouthChoir are what we need for SA today. Inspiration, unity and uplifting energy through your incredible talent. Whatever the outcome, you are already winners for Africa. You make us immensely proud. https://t.co/XrLrGFp53n— Wayne Duvenage (@wayneduv) September 18, 2019
