'We've won already' - Ndlovu Choir excited ahead of AGT winner announcement

The choir managed to dazzle audiences and capture the country’s imagination through their breathe taking performances.

A screengrab of the Ndlovu Youth Choir performing in the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' on 17 September 2019.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans rallied behind the Ndlovu Youth Choir ahead of the announcement of the winners of this year’s America's Got Talent (AGT) competition, the group’s CEO Hugo Tempelman said they were excited but nervous about the outcome.

The choir, from the village of Moutse in Limpopo, were the first African group to advance to the finals of the international talent show. They managed to dazzle audiences and capture the country’s imagination through their breathtaking performances.

Speaking to Eyewitness News from New York City, Tempelman said even if they didn’t win the $1 million cash prize, they were proud of what they had achieved.

“We hope for the best place we can get, but to be honest, not one of the choruses is really interested because we have won already and can’t lose anything…” he said.

The final results were expected at 2 am on Thursday, South African time.

WATCH: The journey of the Ndlovu Youth Choir from Limpopo to Los Angeles

Timeline

