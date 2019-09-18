Wayne Arendse: We need positive mindsets for United match

A clean sheet for Mamelodi Sundowns will be enough to take them to their first MTN8 final in three seasons.

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse said the team knew what needed to be done ahead of their MTN8 semi-final second leg against SuperSport United on Wednesday night.

Both teams are tied at 1-1 after the first leg but Sundowns got the vital away goal that will see them go into Wednesday's contest as favourites.

Arendse believes the visitors will come out gun-blazing and the team would do whatever it takes to neutralise them.

"We know what we need to do; we need to approach the game with a positive mindset in terms of scoring goals but at the same time, keeping them out as well. That is what we are planning to do - to score goals and also to keep a clean sheet at the back - so I think it's going to be a very physical game," said Arendse.

"We will obviously play our normal game but at the same time, you have to adapt when the opponent brings up their 'A' game. I think that is where I will be playing my personal ability game and help. So we need to manage it, we know what to do and how to do them."

Meanwhile, United coach Kaitano Tembo believes the team has improved from last season's performance and that would help the team's performance against the Pretoria rivals.

Tembo said they needed to prepare the game properly if they wanted to match their opponents.

"The team has improved gradually; the team has been scoring goals lately and we definitely improved compared to last season. Scoring goals has been amazing and encouraging, so we are pleased with everything so far," he says.