WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses joint sitting of Parliament on GBV

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to focus on the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing a joint special sitting of the two houses of Parliament on Wednesday on the incidents of killings of women around the country.

His address follows two debates in the National Assembly on gender-based violence. It also comes a day after his dialogue on femicide, gender-based violence and the killing of people with albinism in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape.

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses joint sitting of Parliament on GBV