Union threatens go-slow until City of CT pays firefighters overtime
Samwu said firefighters were supposed to work eight hours a day and about 40 hours a week. But the union complained, saying that in many cases members were working 72 to 80 hours a week without being paid overtime.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town and a trade union are still willing to negotiate to avoid a go-slow by firefighters.
Municipal workers union Samwu threatened the action due to a labour dispute over overtime shifts. It comes as the city braces for the fire season.
The union's Sebenzile Kiva said there was a shortage of firefighters, which meant crews had to work additional hours.
“Firefighters have not been paid for the [overtime] time that they’ve been working. They will down tools from 1 October.”
Samwu said if no agreement had been reached, firefighters would only work from 8am until 4pm.
The city could not provide EWN with details of whether firefighters were paid overtime.
