Third person arrested for deadly Elsies River shootings

Three children were killed, along with an 18-year-old male, when gunmen stormed a home in the area on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - A third person has been arrested following the murders of four people in Elsies River on Tuesday night.

There were emotional scenes in Clarkes Estate in Elsies River following the murder of three children.

Two women, believed to be the mothers of the deceased children, were also wounded.

Toslin Samuels (10) and 13-year-old MJ Samuels attended Clarke Primary School and 12-year-old Adrian Alexander attended Holy Trinity Primary School in Elsies River.

Scores of the deceased’s school friends marched to the schools to vent their anger.

They are now standing along a street brandishing placards reading 'Stop killing us, we are innocent children'.

Others have printed out pictures of the slain children with the words 'I love you and will always miss you' written on them.