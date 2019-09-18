Sub Mogaila pushes Highlands Park into MTN8 final

Both legs of the semifinal failed to produce a goal and three consecutive spot-kicks were blazed over the crossbar before Mogaila netted to give the hosts a 4-3 win on penalties.

JOHANNESBURG - Substitute Mokete Mogaila converted a shootout penalty to squeeze Highlands Park into the South African Top 8 final after a 0-0 draw with Polokwane City near Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Highlands came closest in regular time to win the second leg when a cross eluded forwards and defenders and rebounded off the bar.

Giant Zimbabwe-born Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova was the busier shot-stopper and his numerous saves won him the man-of-the-match award.

Former African champions Mamelodi Sundowns host Pretoria neighbours SuperSport United Wednesday in the other second leg after the first meeting finished 1-1.

The competition features the top eight finishers from the previous league season and has a winner-take-all prize of R8.8 million ($600,000/540,000 euros).