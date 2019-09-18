'Stop killing us': Elsies River march after 3 children killed

They were killed, along with an 18-year-old man, when gunmen stormed a home in the area on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - There are emotional scenes in Clarkes Estate in Elsies River following the murder of three children.

They were killed, along with an 18-year-old man, when gunmen stormed a home in the area on Tuesday night in what appears to be a gang shooting.

Two women, believed to be the mothers of the deceased children, were also wounded.

Ten-year-old Toslin Samuels and 13-year-old MJ Samuels attended Clarke Primary School and 12-year-old Adrian Junior Alexander attended Holy Trinity Primary School in Elsies River.

Scores of the deceased’s school friends marched to the schools to vent their anger.

They stood along a street brandishing placards reading “stop killing us, we are innocent children”.

Others have printed out pictures of the slain children with the words “I love you and will always miss you” written on them.

Three arrests have been made for the shooting.

#ElsiesShooting Learners and teachers from the two schools marched in the area this morning. They’re shocked and sad. LI pic.twitter.com/9LWXz7mztu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the two mothers are recovering in hospital.

Resident Peter Fortuin was lying on his bed with his wife and two children when he heard more than five gunshots ring out at around 11 pm on Tuesday.

He said his first instinct was to kick his wife off the bed and make his family lie flat on the floor.

Fortuin said he was devastated because he treated Toslin and MJ like his own children after their father died from an asthma attack several years ago.

“They were humble and lovely. To tell you the honest truth, they were lovely children.”