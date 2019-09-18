Soweto man (30) to appear in court for allegedly strangling girlfriend to death

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

Soweto man (30) to appear in court for allegedly strangling girlfriend to death

Yolanda Dlepu's body was discovered in the accused's backroom in Dobsonville in April.

Yolanda Dlepu. Picture: Yolandalulu.dlepu/Facebook
Yolanda Dlepu. Picture: Yolandalulu.dlepu/Facebook
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 30-year old man is expected to appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death in Soweto.

Yolanda Dlepu's body was discovered in the accused's backroom in Dobsonville in April.

The man is also facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice after he fled to another province after the murder.

The Dlepu family spokesperson Alfred Dlepu said: “We wish that he gets life sentence imprisonment. President Cyril Ramaphosa is telling the truth that all of those who are doing these things mustn’t get bail.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA