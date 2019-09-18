Soweto man (30) to appear in court for allegedly strangling girlfriend to death

JOHANNESBURG - A 30-year old man is expected to appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death in Soweto.

Yolanda Dlepu's body was discovered in the accused's backroom in Dobsonville in April.

The man is also facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice after he fled to another province after the murder.

The Dlepu family spokesperson Alfred Dlepu said: “We wish that he gets life sentence imprisonment. President Cyril Ramaphosa is telling the truth that all of those who are doing these things mustn’t get bail.”