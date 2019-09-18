Sars rebuilding to take time, Kieswetter tells MPs

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday on the progress in implementing the Nugent Commission's recommendations.

CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter said that he and his team had their hands full with rebuilding the organisation.

Kieswetter briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday on the progress in implementing the Nugent Commission's recommendations.

On the rebuilding exercise, Kieswetter said their recruitment policy had been revised to strengthen the tax collector.

Kieswetter told MPs that a lot of Sars employees were reeling from years of pain and trauma before he joined the organisation.

The SARS commissioner gave assurances that work was being done to deal with issues of low morale but warned this would require time and persistence.

“The pain and trauma of employees are real. When you look into their eyes and you listen to them, you can tell it’s not simply a report to them. This is their lived experience and the trauma they experienced during that period.”

As part of the rebuild, Sars will reintroduce various units and structures that were previously dismantled by Kieswetter’s predecessor, Tom Moyane.