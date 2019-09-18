SAHRC to take Malema to court for hate speech

Commission chair Bongi Majola said that Julius Malema's comments on Twitter were divisive and threatened social cohesion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission is taking Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to the Equality Court for hate speech.

Malema posted a tweet after the death of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe earlier this month in which he said: "the only white man you can trust is a dead white man".

"The words in the tweet are divisive and they're inimical to the spirit of the Constitution, its values in particular, the values of equality, human dignity and non-racialism."

The commission said that Malema still needed to be served with court papers once they had been finalised.

@SAHRCommission is deeply concerned by recent utterances attributed to Mr Julius Malema, a Member of Parliament and the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) https://t.co/5y6F1axV9I #EFF #Malema — SAHRCommission (@SAHRCommission) September 17, 2019

@SAHRCommission is of the view that the social media utterances by Mr #Malema around former President Robert Mugabe’s passing away, on a prima facie basis, amount to hate speech.... https://t.co/5y6F1axV9I — SAHRCommission (@SAHRCommission) September 17, 2019

@SAHRCommission condemns these racially divisive utterances, as they go against the non-racialist values upon which South Africa’s constitutional democracy is founded and will therefore refer the matter to the Equality Court. https://t.co/5y6F1axV9I #Malema — SAHRCommission (@SAHRCommission) September 17, 2019