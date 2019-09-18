Prince Harry's new TV series to focus on people 'fighting darkest places'
The 35-year-old royal has joined forces with Oprah for the new Apple TV series, which aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental illness and the pair have assembled a highly skilled team to work on the project.
LONDON - Prince Harry's new TV series with Oprah Winfrey will focus on stories about the "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places".
Kahane Cooperman, who produced The Daily Show with John Stewart, is in charge of the show, while episodes will be directed and produced by American filmmaker Dawn Porter and Asif Kapadia, who directed the Oscar-winning documentary Amy, about Amy Winehouse.
Prince Harry explained to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "We are assembling subject matter experts as an advisory board to the series, the main reason being we appreciate this is a multi-faceted subject - and we have a huge responsibility to get this right. In this process, I've already learned just how many studies have been done, and how much information is out there which isn't reaching the general public. The facts and science exist, and we deserve to know it all."
He also revealed that he is "very much still on my own path" when it comes to his mental health journey, adding: "What I have learned and I continue to learn in the space of mental health, mental illness and self-awareness is that all roads lead back to our mental well-being, how we look after ourselves and each other."
The prince first opened up about his own mental health two years ago when he revealed on Bryony Gordon's Mad World podcast for the Daily Telegraph newspaper that he almost suffered a "complete breakdown" as he tried not to think about the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.
And, the public support he received after his confession has helped him enormously.
He said: "When I did the podcast two years ago, the response made me see what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently. If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes."
