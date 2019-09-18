Prasa to roll-out new additional trains on Western Cape railways

Prasa’s Kaparo Molefe said two new trains were already in operation, and a further eight would soon be rolled onto Cape Town’s railway tracks.

CAPE TOWN - Eight new trains would soon be rolled out in the Western Cape in a bid to improve the province’s embattled train services.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) Kaparo Molefe said on Wednesday two new trains were already in operation, and a further eight would soon be rolled onto Cape Town’s railway tracks.

“I’m happy to say that we are now ready to scale up, which means eight additional trains are going to be deployed in the Western Cape. Based on what I’ve observed today, there’s no reason why we mustn’t proceed with that programme,” he said.

However, Molefe couldn’t provide an exact date. It's hoped by the end of this year carriages would be transporting commuters across the rail network.

“From now on, we are going to see the roll-out of new trains and the Western Cape is going to be the province that’s going to show how the service is going to improve.”

Metrorail had 54 train sets running on the network and 88 were needed for an efficient service.

Prasa said in the next few weeks 60 sets would be running in the province.