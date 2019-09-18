One nation, one continent: Ndlovu Youth Choir brings 'Africa' to AGT finale

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

One nation, one continent: Ndlovu Youth Choir brings 'Africa' to AGT finale

The choir, which sings in all 11 South African languages, had the crowd and judges dancing this morning when they performed 'Africa' by American band Toto.

A screengrab of the Ndlovu Youth Choir performing in the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' on 17 September 2019.
A screengrab of the Ndlovu Youth Choir performing in the grand finale of 'America's Got Talent' on 17 September 2019.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s performance at finals of America’s Got Talent will leave you teary-eyed and beaming with pride.

The choir, which sings in all 11 South African languages, had the crowd and judges dancing this morning when they performed Africa by American band Toto.

Shortly after their performance, the group took to social media and called on people to vote for them. Voting, however, is restricted to the United States. The winner will be announced later tonight and South Africans can catch that live on Thursday morning from 2am.

“Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united world. We just performed in the grand finale at America's Got Talent! Help us end our incredible AGT journey on a high, we need your vote,” the post read.

Watch their performance below.

Many South Africans have rallied behind the group, saying they’ve inspired “hope” that the country needs.

WHO ARE THE OTHER AGT FINALISTS?

The finale of America's Got Talent season 14 is mostly dominated by child performers, including leukemia survivor Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Detroit Youth Choir, among others. Watch their performances below.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Detroit Youth Choir

Voices of Service

Kodi Lee

Benicio Bryant

Light Balance Kids

Ryan Niemiller

Emanne Beasha

V.Unbeatable

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA