One nation, one continent: Ndlovu Youth Choir brings 'Africa' to AGT finale

CAPE TOWN – The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s performance at finals of America’s Got Talent will leave you teary-eyed and beaming with pride.

The choir, which sings in all 11 South African languages, had the crowd and judges dancing this morning when they performed Africa by American band Toto.

Shortly after their performance, the group took to social media and called on people to vote for them. Voting, however, is restricted to the United States. The winner will be announced later tonight and South Africans can catch that live on Thursday morning from 2am.

“Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united world. We just performed in the grand finale at America's Got Talent! Help us end our incredible AGT journey on a high, we need your vote,” the post read.

Watch their performance below.

pic.twitter.com/0cHbrFcsRc Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united Africa. Africa has the worlds youngest population and our hope is that our performance reflected the talent, opportunity and potential of millions of young people. One nation, one continent. #Africa #Agt — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 18, 2019

Many South Africans have rallied behind the group, saying they’ve inspired “hope” that the country needs.

@ChoirAfrica you will never know how much happiness, pride, hope and love you have filled us South Africans with over this time! You have won either way 👏👏👏👏 #NdlovuYouthChoir #AGTFinale https://t.co/2a2ftPZ7iV — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) September 18, 2019

These Kings and Queens are letting their goodness shine in the biggest stage on earth.

Goodluck to them. #NdlovuYouthChoir — Woodworker (@Tabudim) September 18, 2019

#NdlovuYouthChoir Representing Africa 🌍 at AGT. All the way from Limpopo. ❤ ❤ This group is so amazing. We surport you guys 110% — Miss Lizzy (@dipuomafereka4) September 18, 2019

What a beautiful performance. Woke up today feeling so proud and excited for the future of our country. Thank you all for giving so much of yourselves to represent us. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Leanda Perel (@LeandaPerel) September 18, 2019

WHO ARE THE OTHER AGT FINALISTS?

The finale of America's Got Talent season 14 is mostly dominated by child performers, including leukemia survivor Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Detroit Youth Choir, among others. Watch their performances below.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

Detroit Youth Choir

Voices of Service

Kodi Lee

Benicio Bryant

Light Balance Kids

Ryan Niemiller

Emanne Beasha

V.Unbeatable