One nation, one continent: Ndlovu Youth Choir brings 'Africa' to AGT finale
The choir, which sings in all 11 South African languages, had the crowd and judges dancing this morning when they performed 'Africa' by American band Toto.
CAPE TOWN – The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s performance at finals of America’s Got Talent will leave you teary-eyed and beaming with pride.
The choir, which sings in all 11 South African languages, had the crowd and judges dancing this morning when they performed Africa by American band Toto.
Shortly after their performance, the group took to social media and called on people to vote for them. Voting, however, is restricted to the United States. The winner will be announced later tonight and South Africans can catch that live on Thursday morning from 2am.
“Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united world. We just performed in the grand finale at America's Got Talent! Help us end our incredible AGT journey on a high, we need your vote,” the post read.
Watch their performance below.
pic.twitter.com/0cHbrFcsRc Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united Africa. Africa has the worlds youngest population and our hope is that our performance reflected the talent, opportunity and potential of millions of young people. One nation, one continent. #Africa #Agt— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 18, 2019
Many South Africans have rallied behind the group, saying they’ve inspired “hope” that the country needs.
@ChoirAfrica you will never know how much happiness, pride, hope and love you have filled us South Africans with over this time! You have won either way 👏👏👏👏 #NdlovuYouthChoir #AGTFinale https://t.co/2a2ftPZ7iV— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) September 18, 2019
These Kings and Queens are letting their goodness shine in the biggest stage on earth.— Woodworker (@Tabudim) September 18, 2019
Goodluck to them. #NdlovuYouthChoir
#NdlovuYouthChoir Representing Africa 🌍 at AGT. All the way from Limpopo. ❤ ❤ This group is so amazing. We surport you guys 110%— Miss Lizzy (@dipuomafereka4) September 18, 2019
What a beautiful performance. Woke up today feeling so proud and excited for the future of our country. Thank you all for giving so much of yourselves to represent us. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Leanda Perel (@LeandaPerel) September 18, 2019
WHO ARE THE OTHER AGT FINALISTS?
The finale of America's Got Talent season 14 is mostly dominated by child performers, including leukemia survivor Tyler Butler-Figueroa and Detroit Youth Choir, among others. Watch their performances below.
Tyler Butler-Figueroa
Detroit Youth Choir
Voices of Service
Kodi Lee
Benicio Bryant
Light Balance Kids
Ryan Niemiller
Emanne Beasha
V.Unbeatable
More in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 17 September 2019
-
SA rallies behind Ndlovu Youth Choir ahead of AGT finale
-
Mint, menthol e-cigarette liquids high in cancer-causing compound - study
-
'It was miserable': Victoria Beckham opens up on being bullied as a child
-
Tinder breaks into scripted original content - sources
-
Classic sitcom 'Seinfeld' will head to Netflix in 2021
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.