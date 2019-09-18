NW's Mokgoro to return to Khuma after violent protests
North West Premier Job Mokgoro visited the Khuma township yesterday after the councillors' houses were torched in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro will return to Khuma in Stilfontein on Wednesday where the houses of six councillors were set alight.
They were torched during service delivery protests on Tuesday while protesters were demanding a response to a memorandum they handed to government last month.
Two other houses belonging to a municipal worker and a community member were also burned down.
Mokgoro visited the Khuma township yesterday after the councillors' houses were torched in the area.
He entered the township in a police nyala after protests by the community turned violent.
His spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said that Mokgoro promised to return today.
"The memorandum has been included as part of the issues that will be discussed at the monthly exco meeting of the premier and MECs. After the meeting, the premier has promised to return to Khuma and start reporting progress."
Meanwhile, police were maintaining a heavy presence in the area.
They've opened a case of public violence and no arrests were made.
Popular in Local
-
One nation, one continent: Ndlovu Youth Choir brings 'Africa' to AGT finale
-
Mbeki reveals UK, US wanted SA to help remove Mugabe from power
-
Stellenbosch woman beaten to death allegedly by boyfriend
-
SAHRC to take Malema to court for hate speech
-
SABC board chair: If you can pay a car guard, why not pay your TV licence?
-
UPDATE: Two arrested for deadly Elsies River mass shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.