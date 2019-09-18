NW's Mokgoro to return to Khuma after violent protests

North West Premier Job Mokgoro visited the Khuma township yesterday after the councillors' houses were torched in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro will return to Khuma in Stilfontein on Wednesday where the houses of six councillors were set alight.

They were torched during service delivery protests on Tuesday while protesters were demanding a response to a memorandum they handed to government last month.

Two other houses belonging to a municipal worker and a community member were also burned down.

Mokgoro visited the Khuma township yesterday after the councillors' houses were torched in the area.

He entered the township in a police nyala after protests by the community turned violent.

His spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said that Mokgoro promised to return today.

"The memorandum has been included as part of the issues that will be discussed at the monthly exco meeting of the premier and MECs. After the meeting, the premier has promised to return to Khuma and start reporting progress."

Meanwhile, police were maintaining a heavy presence in the area.

They've opened a case of public violence and no arrests were made.