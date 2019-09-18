NPA wants harsh sentence for Zinhle Maditla
The 25-year-old faces the possibility of life in prison after pleading guilty to killing her four children last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wanted the court to give Zinhle Maditla the minimum sentence the law allowed for each of the murders she committed.
She testified in court on Tuesday in mitigation of sentencing proceedings at the Middelburg High Court.
Maditla told the court she was willing to face the consequences of her actions. Her defence team had called on the judge to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence, saying she was still young and was a first time offender who had shown remorse.
The State, however, was unconvinced and said the court should be especially hard on Maditla because she killed her own children who she was entrusted to protect.
The NPA's Monica Nyuswa explained: “The NPA strongly condemns violence against women and children, especially when these crimes are perpetrated by parents.”
Judge Tsegopotje Mphahlele will sentence Maditla on Friday.
