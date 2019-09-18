Nelson Mandela Foundation to take Roets apartheid flag tweet matter to ConCourt
The foundation has already instructed its legal team to prepare a conditional application for leave to appeal, which included an application for direct access to the Constitutional Court.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation is seeking to go straight to the Constitutional Court to challenge Tuesday's ruling that said that AfriForum's Ernst Roets' tweeting of the apartheid flag was not in contempt of court.
Roets posted the tweet last month shortly after the equality court ruled that it can't be displayed, asking social media if he broke the law. The High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday dismissed its application to declare Roets in contempt of court.
The foundation's spokesperson Luzuko Koti said that freedom of speech did not protect the right to hate speech.
"I think this process that we've engaged in is an important one for our democracy but also for our rule of law. As a foundation, we respect the judiciary, we abide by the law and we support the hard work that the judges are doing."
