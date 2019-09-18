Ndlovu Youth Choir brings hope to struggling Limpopo community Moutse

The choir has become the pride of the nation after becoming the first African group to advance to the finals of the talent show competition America's Got Talent.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ndlovu Youth Choir hails from the community of Moutse in Limpopo, who said that the group had achieved success on a global scale and had given them hope.

pic.twitter.com/0cHbrFcsRc Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united Africa. Africa has the worlds youngest population and our hope is that our performance reflected the talent, opportunity and potential of millions of young people. One nation, one continent. #Africa #Agt — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 18, 2019

The group was founded by Dutch Dr Hugo Templeman in 2009 and has had moderate success in South Africa.

For the community of Moutse, a dusty village about 200 kilometres from Polokwane, basic necessities are a daily struggle and life is hard. But ever so often, there comes a glimmer of hope. This time the village has drawn the attention of South Africans and the world - thanks to the Ndlovu Youth Choir through their mesmerising performances on one of the biggest entertainment platforms in the US.

Nomvula Majola, whose son Sandile was part of the group, said there were not many opportunities for young people in their community.

“Children roam about here. This place is too dry.”

Nokthula Maphanga was full of praise for the choir which was formed 10 years ago through the Ndlovu Care Group Centre, as a healing programme for the impoverished community.

She's the guardian for 17-year-old Nonhlanhla Somo, who’s also competing in Los Angeles.

“There’s hope even when there’s nothing. There are children who want to change things and they don’t want to be teenage moms.”

With a population of nearly 3,000 people, Moutse has had its fair share of challenges and the vast majority of the community continued to struggle with basic necessities, such as water and sanitation.

But the villagers were not letting these setbacks stand in the way of what was undoubtedly one of their best success stories. And they're hoping the Ndlovu Youth Choir will bring back home the $1 million prize money.