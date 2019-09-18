Ndabeni-Abrahams calls for vetting of workers in communications portfolio

This after the State Security Agency found 174 postal workers with criminal records during a screening conducted in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has called for another vetting process be instituted in all state-owned entities in her portfolio.

This after the State Security Agency found 174 postal workers with criminal records during a screening conducted in 2016. One of these workers stands accused of raping and murdering 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana at the Clareinch SA Post Office (Sapo) late last month.

Since then, the 42-year-old man was summarily dismissed.

Sapo confirmed earlier this month that their employees had been aware of the man's record in addition to that of the remaining 173 workers. Sapo was in the process of further investigations to ascertain the actions to be taken against these employees.

Spokesperson Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini said Ndabeni-Abrahams called on the postal service to intensify security measures.

“The minister has implored Sapo to ensure that these employees are accordingly dealt with, especially those that are in the mail and frontline services. The minister has said to the director-general of the department that security vetting should happen for all the employees in the portfolio,” she said.

Sapo heads of human resources, as well as security and investigations, have been suspended whilst all investigations are conducted.