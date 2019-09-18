Metrobus seeks court interdict to halt Demawusa strike

The strike is set to head into a third day since workers downed tools earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrobus said it had resolved to take workers union Demawusa to the Labour Court for its strike to be interdicted.

They're demanding better pay and for the union to be given space in three Metrobus offices like majority unions Samwu and Imatu.

But Metrobus said that as a minority union, they had limited bargaining rights.

Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri: "We will be heading to court to see if we can get an interdict on the strike, so as soon as we get the green light we want to redeem services as soon as possible."

But Demawusa's Dion Makhura was convinced they had a case.

"It's not difficult because we were given the go-ahead to strike on the two issues."