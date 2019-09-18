Medical Schemes suspends 5 execs over irregularities claims
This after medical professionals labelled the regulator a toothless watchdog at the Section 59 Inquiry into allegations of racial profiling.
JOHANNESBURG - The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) said it suspended five officials on Wednesday over allegations of irregularities following anonymous tip-offs on its hotline.
Chief executive Dr Sipho Kabane said the council viewed the allegations in a serious light.
The medical schemes regulator said two executives and three senior managers, have been placed on precautionary suspension with full pay following reports of alleged irregularities.
The allegations include irregular placement of schemes under curatorship, irregular appointment of service providers, irregular spending on service providers with close relationships, having personal lifestyles not matched by salaries, and having a close and corrupt relationship with entities regulated by CMS.
Kabane said all CMS executives would immediately be subjected to a lifestyle audit.
The council established the ongoing Section 59 Inquiry into allegations of racial profiling that’s expected to conclude its work in October.
