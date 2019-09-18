Masondo: Claims of my wrongdoing are 'cunning, spiteful and bogus'
Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo was responding to allegations of wrongdoing levelled against him in which he was accused of using his position to have his former mistress arrested.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo said that the decision to approach the authorities in the matter related to the arrest of his alleged mistress was made because members of his family were threatened and harassed.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Masondo said that he had taken note of the allegations, saying that he found the claims to be "cunning, spiteful and bogus".
According to an amaBhungane report, the deputy minister had a dispute with his mistress when he objected to his family being involved in her pregnancy. Masondo is reported to have offered the woman compensation for an abortion and counselling thereafter. There was a reported disagreement over the cost of the counselling sessions but this was seemingly resolved when the woman agreed to a down-payment from Masondo.
She was, however, arrested by the Hawks when she tried to collect the money from him.
Masondo, in the statement, said that the woman intimidated and harassed him and his family, including his wife, sister and mother-in-law and tried to extort money from him.
He called for the matter to be allowed to run through its process.
