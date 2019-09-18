Man who murdered Kaithlyn Wilson (5) handed life sentence

The child’s body was found on a farm in the Swartland area just hours after she’d been reported missing in July 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been sentenced in connection with the murder of five-year-old Kaithlyn Wilson in Riebeek West.

Jonathan Heyns and August Pedro-Lee Swartz were handed jail terms in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Heyns, who was in a relationship with the slain child’s mother, was hit with life behind bars and Swartz received a six-year sentence. He helped his co-accused hide the little girl’s body.

