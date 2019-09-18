Malema: MPs not given enough time to prepare for GBV debate
The EFF leader said they agreed with President Cyril Ramaphosa that the sitting to discuss the scourge of violence was important, but they were not informed in advance.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise for not giving political parties enough time to prepare for the debate in Parliament on gender-based violence (GBV).
Ramaphosa addressed an urgent joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday where he called for all parties to come together in the fight against GBV. It was the first such sitting called by the president himself since 1994.
Malema said they agreed with Ramaphosa that the sitting to discuss the scourge of violence was important, but they were not informed in advance.
“We are saying you should note the incompetence we are subjected to here. Because coming here, we ought to prepare and conduct our research on issues the president is going to be talking about. If he's got two issues to address, those matters should be brought to us in advance,” Malema said.
At the same time, Ramaphosa said the recent attacks on foreign nationals in the country were a symptom of poor South Africans who wanted to be included in the country’s economy.
He said there was also acts of criminality that needed to be addressed immediately, saying government was listening to its citizens’ concerns.
“So many of our people are frustrated about their social and economic conditions. In responding to these acts of violence and criminality, we must address the intolerance that a number of our own people are displaying towards others, both foreign nationals and South African citizens.”
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses joint sitting of Parliament on GBV
Popular in Local
-
Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after state capture claims
-
Affirmative action laws are unconstitutional, Solidarity argues in court
-
Stellenbosch woman beaten to death, allegedly by boyfriend
-
ConCourt says corporal punishment unlawful at home
-
Ramaphosa launches fund to help fight gender-based violence
-
Mbeki reveals UK, US wanted SA to help remove Mugabe from power
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.