Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy’s on special leave after state capture claims

Hawk's investigator Kobus Roelofse said this revelation came while he was investigating claims of corruption at the Crime Intelligence and a vehicle dealership called Atlantis Motors in Pretoria.

Ranjeni Munusamy. Picture: Supplied.
Ranjeni Munusamy. Picture: Supplied.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hawk's investigator Kobus Roelofse said on Wednesday a secret slush fund of the Crime Intelligence paid off Tiso Blackstar journalist and editor Ranjeni Munusamy’s car.

Tiso Blackstar houses publications such as the Sunday Times, TimesLive, Sowetan, and The Herald.

Roelofse said this revelation came while he was investigating claims of corruption at the Crime Intelligence and a vehicle dealership called Atlantis Motors in Centurion, Pretoria.

He said an amount of R143,621.78 was paid from the Atlantis Motors business account to WesBank Vehicle Finance account “in a settlement agreement in a vehicle registered in the name of miss Ranjeni Munusamy. And as far as I know, she’s a journalist.”

The amount was debited on 30 June 2008, Roelofse claimed.

Tiso Blackstar then released a statement on Wednesday saying Munusamy has been placed on special leave to allow her to deal with the allegations.

it's understood she denied the allegations and intended to defend herself against them.

The media group said Munusamy had not been engaged by any of its titles or companies during the period covered by these allegations and only joined them in 2017.

"The company was unaware of any investigation involving Munusamy. At the time, she was engaged as an independent contractor."

WATCH: State capture inquiry, 18 September 2019

Timeline

