Jozef Vukusic appointed new AmaZulu head coach
This follows the club's board of directors' decision to release head coach Cavin Johson from his contract earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - AmaZulu announced the appointment of Jozef Vukusic as their new head coach after signing a three-year deal with the club.
Usuthu are mired in 16th place in the Absa Premiership standings with two points and they are yet to record their first win of the season after five matches. They have also only scored two goals.
"We wish to welcome Jozef Vukusic who will take over as Head Coach with immediate effect. The 55-year-old Slovakian born coach is due to arrive in Durban this afternoon and be introduced to the team on Thursday morning," said the club's statement.
Vukusic returns to the top-flight of South Africa football having coached at Polokwane City last season.
