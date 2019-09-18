Mathunjwa set to return as Amcu president after uncontested nomination
Union officials said Joseph Mathunjwa and all other national leaders have been nominated uncontested as Amcu's elective congress gets under way.
JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa is set to return to his position following this week's congress.
Union officials said Mathunjwa and all other national leaders have been nominated uncontested as Amcu's elective congress gets under way on Wednesday.
Amcu general secretary Jeff Mphahlele said the organisation’s democratic practices would be on full display at the congress this week.
He dismissed suggestions that the elective congress was merely being held for appearances after the Registrar of Labour Relations threatened to deregister the union if it did not hold the gathering.
“Even the office of the general secretary was not involved in this exercise. My issues were limited to inviting and informing and giving directions.”
The union will also review its constitution at the elective congress with officials saying this was meant to streamline it.
However, the union’s members are also going to amend a clause relating to the frequency of constitutional meetings.
