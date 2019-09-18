Interpol: SA seen as a gateway to export drugs due to 'good infrastructure'
Interpol’s head of organised crime Paul Stanfield said South Africa had become a consumer, a producer and a distributor of drugs.
CAPE TOWN - Drug traffickers see South Africa as a good investment destination much like some legitimate businesses do, according to Interpol.
The Interpol Global Conference on the Illicit Drug Trade got under way in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Interpol’s head of organised crime Paul Stanfield said South Africa’s drug problems were no different to the challenges in European countries.
He said the nation is seen as a gateway to export drugs to high market countries.
“If you look at the geography for where South Africa is located, it’s a spot for drugs coming from Afghanistan to Europe. It’s also because South Africa has the infrastructure. It’s a global leader in terms of shipping and industry, and criminals seize these opportunities like normal businesses.”
Stanfield said South Africa had become a consumer, a producer and a distributor of drugs.
He said the country’s good infrastructure and developed economy had both negatives and positives.
Earlier this month, police found drugs worth R85 million drugs in the Eastern Cape. The cocaine was found inside a container loaded with bananas. The container was found hidden on a ship and that had docked at the port of Ngqura.
Popular in Local
-
Mbeki reveals UK, US wanted SA to help remove Mugabe from power
-
ConCourt says corporal punishment unlawful at home
-
Stellenbosch woman beaten to death allegedly by boyfriend
-
UPDATE: Two arrested for deadly Elsies River mass shooting
-
One nation, one continent: Ndlovu Youth Choir brings 'Africa' to AGT finale
-
SAHRC to take Malema to court for hate speech
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.