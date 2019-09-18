I deserve more Ballon d'Or awards than Messi, says Ronaldo
Ronaldo, 34, has won the renowned France Football magazine trophy for the world’s best player five times - as many as Messi - but is eager for more as he moves into the twilight of his career.
BENGALURU - Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he deserves to end his soccer career with more Ballon d’Or awards than Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi and hopes to establish himself as the greatest player of all time.
Ronaldo, 34, has won the renowned France Football magazine trophy for the world’s best player five times - as many as Messi - but is eager for more as he moves into the twilight of his career.
“Messi’s in the history of football,” Ronaldo told broadcaster Piers Morgan in an interview with Britain’s ITV on Tuesday. “But I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him,” he said, referring to the Ballon d’Or awards.
“I’d love it, I think I deserve it.”
The Portugal captain said he was no friend of the Argentine but credited his rival for helping push him further in his own career.
“My relationship with him is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years,” Ronaldo said. “I know that he has pushed me to be a better player and I have pushed him to be a better player as well.”
Ronaldo, who also played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, has five Uefa Champions League winners’ medals and led Portugal to victory at the 2016 Uefa European Championship and 2019 Uefa Nations League tournaments.
“I don’t follow the records, the records follow me. I’m addicted to the success, and I don’t think it’s something bad, I think it’s good,” Ronaldo said.
“It motivates me. If you’re not motivated, it’s better to stop.”
Popular in Sport
-
'Fact' - Boks coach says All Blacks get better treatment from refs
-
Gatland 'shocked' as betting row rocks Wales World Cup bid
-
Percy Tau in for Brugge in Champions League clash with Galatasaray
-
South Africa name unchanged side for New Zealand clash
-
Sub Mogaila pushes Highlands Park into MTN8 final
-
Penalty drama as holders Liverpool, Chelsea lose Champions League openers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.