Firefighters battle blaze at a factory near Langlaagte

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling to extinguish a fire at a factory near Langlaagte in Johannesburg.
Staff have been evacuated with a large amount of smoke coming out of the building.
It's still unclear what caused the blaze on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services' Nana Radebe said: “Upon arrival, we found that it’s a factory that has blankets inside. So, they’ve just told us that they saw the fire and we’re not sure as yet what caused the fire, we will do that after we are done with firefighting.”
