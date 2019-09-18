View all in Latest
Firefighters battle blaze at a factory near Langlaagte

Staff have been evacuated with a large amount of smoke coming out of the building.

A factory that caught fire near Langlaagte in Johannesburg on Wednesday 18 September 2019. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
A factory that caught fire near Langlaagte in Johannesburg on Wednesday 18 September 2019. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling to extinguish a fire at a factory near Langlaagte in Johannesburg.

Staff have been evacuated with a large amount of smoke coming out of the building.

It's still unclear what caused the blaze on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services' Nana Radebe said: “Upon arrival, we found that it’s a factory that has blankets inside. So, they’ve just told us that they saw the fire and we’re not sure as yet what caused the fire, we will do that after we are done with firefighting.”

