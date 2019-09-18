Fire in Liberia school kills at least 27 children
Police spokesman Moses Carter had originally said 30 children were killed before revising the death toll down to 27.
MONROVIA - A fire at an Islamic school in Liberia has killed at least 27 children, police said on Wednesday.
“The kids were learning the Koran when the fire broke out,” police spokesman Moses Carter said. He added the blaze was caused by an electrical issue and that further investigations were ongoing.
Carter had originally said 30 children were killed before revising the death toll down to 27. Two survivors were taken to the hospital, he said.
The fire started late on Tuesday in the suburbs of the capital Monrovia, President George Weah said in a tweet.
“My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City,” Weah said. “This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia.”
It is common for buildings to collapse in blazes linked to faulty electrics in Liberia’s big cities, however, these are rarely deadly.
Popular in Africa
-
11 longest-serving African leaders
-
Ramaphosa apologises to Nigeria for xenophobic attacks on its citizens in SA
-
Nigeria will seek compensation for damaged properties in SA attacks
-
Robert Mugabe’s body arrives in Harare
-
In Zimbabwe's crisis, surviving means improvising, and some luck
-
Ramaphosa: Foreign nationals must obey the laws of South Africa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.