Families of Esidimeni victims 'hopeful' as NPA holds formal inquest
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced on Wednesday that it will hold a formal inquest into the tragedy after receiving dockets to build up a case.
JOHANNESBURG - Families of the victims who died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy said they hoped the latest legal action that aimed to unravel the truth behind the deaths would be fruitful.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced on Wednesday that it will hold a formal inquest into the tragedy after receiving dockets to build up a case.
The NPA said it was not ready to present the matter before the court due to a lack of evidence.
Christine Nxumalo from the Life Esidimeni family committee said they had been pressing the NPA to act for some time now.
“This is something that should’ve happened a long time ago. At least they’re not giving up and saying there’s nothing they can do, that’s the only hope we’re clinging on in the process.”
Over 140 mentally ill patients died after the Gauteng Department of Health decided to remove them from proper medical care centres in 2016.
The commission of inquiry into the tragedy last year found that government officials "acted in breach of the law and the Constitution" when they ended the Life Esidimeni contract and moved patients to NGOs without due regard for their wellbeing and state of health.
The NPA said it received 144 enquiry dockets regarding the Life Esidimeni tragedy in April 2017 and the acting director of public prosecutions Advocate George Baloyi assigned a team of four experienced advocates to work closely with the investigators in collecting more information to build a solid case.
Popular in Local
-
Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after state capture claims
-
DA welcomes ConCourt judgment on president’s powers to fire ministers
-
ConCourt says corporal punishment unlawful at home
-
Stellenbosch woman beaten to death, allegedly by boyfriend
-
Ndlovu Youth Choir brings hope to struggling Limpopo community Moutse
-
One nation, one continent: Ndlovu Youth Choir brings 'Africa' to AGT finale
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.