Ramaphosa launches fund to help fight gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to focus on the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said government would be setting up a fund to help address gender-based violence.
Ramaphosa is addressing a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces, which he called to focus on the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide.
He said he would be meeting with the private sector to request funding. "I will be requesting them to give money to this fund".
The president also said gender-based violence was just too vague and simplistic a term. He said it should be called what it is: "male perpetrated violence".
His address follows two debates in the National Assembly on gender-based violence. It also comes a day after his dialogue on femicide, gender-based violence and the killing of people with albinism in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape.
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses joint sitting of Parliament on GBV
