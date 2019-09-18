CT railway enforcement unit's contract extended
A new memorandum of agreement between the City of Cape Town, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and provincial government has been signed.
CAPE TOWN – At least 100 rail enforcement unit officers will remain on duty at Cape Town train stations and along railway tracks. They were first deployed last year but their contract recently ended.
Government officials were not spared of Cape Town’s intolerable train services which are plagued by daily delays.
MEC for Transport Bonginkosi Madikizela said after his experience on Wednesday morning, he better understands the urgency to fix the rail network.
The city’s JP Smith said officers would be operating on all the lines. He said what was different about the unit was that they would be focusing on investigations and would add some muscle to Prasa’s investigative resources.
