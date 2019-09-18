CT boy (14) accused of stabbing father to death arrested

The police’s Siyabulela Malo said the boy’s mother claimed the stabbing followed a heated argument.

CAPE TOWN - A 14-year-old boy accused of stabbing his father to death was arrested on Tuesday.

“A case of murder has been open for investigation following an incident that occurred last night in Delft, where a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 47-year-old man at about 6 pm. The victim succumbed to the injuries shortly after his arrival in hospital and the suspect was arrested and detained,” he said.

Last month, a 14-year-old boy from Kuils River was accused of stabbing his mother to death following a dispute.