CT boy (14) accused of stabbing father to death arrested
CAPE TOWN - A 14-year-old boy accused of stabbing his father to death was arrested on Tuesday.
The police’s Siyabulela Malo said the boy’s mother claimed the stabbing followed a heated argument.
“A case of murder has been open for investigation following an incident that occurred last night in Delft, where a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 47-year-old man at about 6 pm. The victim succumbed to the injuries shortly after his arrival in hospital and the suspect was arrested and detained,” he said.
Last month, a 14-year-old boy from Kuils River was accused of stabbing his mother to death following a dispute.
