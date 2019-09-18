ConCourt says there are other ways to discipline children besides spanking
The apex court ruled that it is unconstitutional for parents to use corporal punishment to reprimand children.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court said there were other ways to discipline children and ruled that spanking, even in their home, was breaking the law.
The apex court ruled on Wednesday that it is unconstitutional for parents to use corporal punishment to reprimand children.
The ruling comes after organisation Freedom of Religion South Africa approached the court to rule on whether moderate and reasonable chastisement, which includes spanking, is constitutional.
It all started with a father who was convicted of common assault in a magistrates court for beating his wife and 13-year-old son.
He appealed the matter in the High Court, citing his right to use moderate and reasonable chastisement; the High Court said that argument was unconstitutional.
But Freedom of Religion South Africa approached the Apex Court to have this ruling overturned and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng upheld the High Court ruling.
“Freedom of Religion South Africa is granted leave to intervene. Their appeal is dismissed.”
The chief justice insisted there were other ways to instil discipline.
“There is, therefore, a less restrictive means envisaged by Section 36 of the Constitution available to achieve discipline.”
The Constitutional Court’s decision nullifies the argument that parents should be given the right to discipline their children without the interference of the State.
Popular in Local
-
Tiso editor Ranjeni Munusamy on special leave after state capture claims
-
Affirmative action laws are unconstitutional, Solidarity argues in court
-
Stellenbosch woman beaten to death, allegedly by boyfriend
-
ConCourt says corporal punishment unlawful at home
-
Ramaphosa launches fund to help fight gender-based violence
-
Malema: MPs not given enough time to prepare for GBV debate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.