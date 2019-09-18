ConCourt says corporal punishment unlawful in homes

Amcu elective congress expected to pave way for new leadership
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who presided over the case, said that the defence of reasonable chastisement was inconsistent with the Constitution.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ruled that corporal punishment cannot be used in private homes.
More to follow.
