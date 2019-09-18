ConCourt dismisses president's appeal over ministerial axings
The Constitutional Court has dismissed the president's appeal against a High Court ruling that the office must give reasons for the firing of ministers.
The DA approached the court in a bid to force former President Jacob Zuma to reveal why he reshuffled his Cabinet.
That shake-up led to the axing of several ministers, including then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
Zuma's decision in 2017 also rattled markets while the rand weakened sharply against major currencies.
Judgment: It is not in the interests of justice to decide whether the reasons for the dismissal of Ministers and their Deputies, and the record of proceedings relating thereto, should be disclosed. pic.twitter.com/glQIwxfzyR— Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) September 18, 2019
