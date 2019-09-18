ConCourt dismisses president's appeal over ministerial axings

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the president's appeal against a High Court ruling that the office must give reasons for the firing of ministers.

The DA approached the court in a bid to force former President Jacob Zuma to reveal why he reshuffled his Cabinet.

That shake-up led to the axing of several ministers, including then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

Zuma's decision in 2017 also rattled markets while the rand weakened sharply against major currencies.