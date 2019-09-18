City of CT to meet with Hout Bay protesters once calm restored

A truck was set alight and building equipment vandalised during demonstrations at a construction site this week.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it would meet with Hout Bay protest leaders once order had been restored to the area.

A truck was torched during a housing protest in Hout Bay on 17 September 2019. Picture: Supplied

The protest is believed to be linked to housing issues.

Mayor Dan Plato is set to meet with protesters once the situation has calmed down.

Councillor Rob Quintas said: “The mayor feels the access to the area needs to be restored and the matter will be investigated by SAPS.”