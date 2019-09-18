View all in Latest
Children’s Institute hopes ConCourt bans corporal punishment completely

The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday rule on whether corporal punishment can be used in private homes.

FILE: The Constitutional Court. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
FILE: The Constitutional Court. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday rule on whether corporal punishment can be used in private homes.

The Children’s Institute is hoping for a ruling which will outlaw corporal punishment completely.

The organisation’s Shanaaz Mathews said as a respondent in the case, the organisation argued what’s called the “reasonable chastisement defence” is unconstitutional because it violates children’s rights.

“It’s really important that we take this step towards banning corporal punishment. If we want to reduce violence in the country, then we need to start by reducing violence within homes.”

Matthews added that a ban was just the first step to reducing violence against children.

“We have a long way to walk toward upskilling communities. A legal ban won’t completely shift how we parent our children.

“If the judge rules against corporal punishment in homes, children will be protected against corporal punishment in their homes from parents and others.”

