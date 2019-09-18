Case against motorist with traffic officer on bonnet postponed
It’s understood the 27-year-old had just been issued with a fine in Krugersdorp when she drove off while the officer was holding onto her car.
JOHANNESBURG - The Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Tuesday postponed the case involving a motorist who was captured on video driving off while a metro police officer clung onto her bonnet.
The driver appeared in court on charges of reckless and negligent driving on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said: “The suspect was arrested on Friday and on the same day, she was released on R500 bail. She appeared in court yesterday and the case was postponed to 15 October 2019.”
Video as received: Driver tires to avoid getting a ticket. @MbalulaFikile @TrafficRTMC pic.twitter.com/KluHo2A7D0— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 17, 2019
