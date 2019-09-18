Campaign raises enough to hire PI to probe Jesse Hess, grandfather's murders
Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, were murdered in their flat over two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - Enough funds have been raised to hire a private investigator to probe the murders of two Parow relatives.
There have been no arrests and now a crowdfunding campaign to employ private investigation has exceeded its target of R50,000. By Wednesday morning more than R53,000 had been raised.
Capetonian Kate Steyn has been raising money to help crack the case.
She said the funds would be used to hire a private investigator to supplement the police investigation. Whatever money remained would be donated to Rape Crisis.
Steyn said she was prompted to take action following the swift arrest in Uyinene Mrwetyana’s case.
“We know the police are on it, but we know they’re terribly overstretched. The family needs closure, so it’s about what we can do as citizens to help them and ensure the case is brought to justice quickly.”
She said the public response had exceeded her expectations.
