Bheki Cele grilled in Parly over latest crime stats
Police committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson questioned police officials on how they intended fighting gender-based violence.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have grilled Police Minister Bheki Cele and South African Police Service (SAPS) management over the latest crime statistics.
Cele and his team were back in Parliament on Wednesday digging through the numbers.
The stats showed how contact crimes like murder and sexual offences have gone up.
“What do we say as a committee towards this unprecedented outcry? It’s a war against women and children.”
The Democratic Alliance’s Andrew Whitfield raised concerns around the police’s response to the alarming number of murders committed over weekends.
"What will SAPS’ targeted response in terms of reprioritisation at the highway crime station over weekends, even for a 72-hour period, in terms of redeploying human resources to improve visible policing?”
In response, Cele said authorities were working on a number of initiatives. He also wanted to call a meeting of government's security cluster to draw up a crime strategy.
