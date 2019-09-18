Benni McCarthy wants City to show hunger

The Citizens have dropped two points against SuperSport United last weekend after 3-3 draw that saw Thabo Nodada bragging a brace and man of the match award.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy said it was time to go back to winning ways when they host Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership in Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

The Citizens have dropped two points against SuperSport United last weekend after 3-3 draw that saw Thabo Nodada bragging a brace and man of the match award.

McCarthy believes this week's game is an opportunity to correct all the mistakes they've created in the past few games and said this week in training was all about high pressing and fixing the discipline errors.

"I think for us it's about getting over the line, picking up three points, last season I remember we were a team that couldn't hold a draw - its either we win or lose. This season so far, we've picked up three draws and that is unlike us. Hence this week its all about high pressing at training" said McCarthy.

"It's not like we've been bad this season but we just defensively let ourselves down - losing focus and consistency throughout games, so this week we are trying to patch up a little bit on that."

McCarthy said gaining consistency was the key for a club who have been up and down so far this season.

The club is also boosted by the players who've come back from lengthy injuries.

"It's exciting times - good moments - for me as a coach its nice to see the comeback Nodada has made, and [Taariq] Fielies joining in and participating even in the challenges. So, I'm looking forward to having a stronger team back," McCarthy added.