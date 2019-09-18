View all in Latest
Babalwa Latsha says training 'going well' ahead of Spain Test

The team have been in Port Elizabeth since Sunday where they are preparing for the Test and a friendly match between the SA Select Women and Spain Invitational XV.

Springbok Women. Picture: @WomenBoks/Twitter.
Springbok Women. Picture: @WomenBoks/Twitter.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Babalwa Latsha believes the Springbok Women are ready to measure the progress they have made as a team since the 2021 Rugby World Cup Qualifiers in Gauteng ahead of Saturday’s Test against Spain in Port Elizabeth.

The team have been in Port Elizabeth since Sunday where they are preparing for the Test and a friendly match between the SA Select Women and Spain Invitational XV.

“We are very excited about the game, we have been building to this test against Spain and the next two against Scotland for some time now. Our preparation started before the World Cup Qualifiers last month, so we are keen to see how far we have come as a team since then," said Latsha.

“Our training sessions have been going well and we are all on the same page in terms of what we need to do on the field and what is required of us at training. So, it is now a matter of transferring that onto the field.”

Latsha relished the opportunity to showcase their skills in a region that is widely regarded as the heartland of women’s rugby in South Africa.

“It is fantastic to play in the Eastern Cape, especially since this is the powerhouse of women’s rugby. We are looking forward to the locals coming to see what we have to offer. I think the match is going to be a good spectacle for all of the Eastern Cape to enjoy," she added.

Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer will announce his match-day squad on Friday.

