#AmINext: Ramaphosa to address joint sitting of Parliament on GBV

Ramaphosa called for the joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to focus on the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide.

Protesters gathered outside the CTICC trying to disrupt World Economic Forum for Africa in Cape Town on 4 September 2019. The crowd protested against gender-based violence and called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond. Pictures: Abigail Javier/EWN
Protesters gathered outside the CTICC trying to disrupt World Economic Forum for Africa in Cape Town on 4 September 2019. The crowd protested against gender-based violence and called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond. Pictures: Abigail Javier/EWN
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday address a joint sitting of Parliament on gender-based violence.

Ramaphosa called for the joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to focus on the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide.

There’s been widespread anger and a public outcry following several high profile murders and rapes of women in recent weeks.

Ramaphosa will address Parliament on gender-based violence for the first time when he takes to the National Assembly podium this afternoon.

His address follows two debates in the National Assembly on gender-based violence. It also comes a day after his dialogue on femicide, gender-based violence and the killing of people with albinism in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said the official opposition had already written to Ramaphosa to try to find a lasting solution to deal with gender violence.

Ramaphosa has already called for the tightening of existing laws to deal with gender violence, like doing away with parole for perpetrators and the overhauling of the register for sex offenders.

WATCH: Protesters: 'The money to fight gender-based violence is in Sandton'

