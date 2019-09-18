Amcu elective congress expected to pave way for new leadership

Although the union’s officials have been mum about whether leadership positions were being contested, the congress’s draft programme made provision for elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The much-awaited national elective congress of mining union Amcu is set to begin in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

The congress comes after a protracted battle over the constitutionality of its delay between the union and the registrar for labour relations, who threatened to deregister the union.

Amcu, which said it considered the state its number one enemy, followed by mining bosses, will get to settle its affairs with the labour registrar by convening the three-day gathering.

The labour registrar withdrew the notice of intent to de-register the union this month on the basis that it held its elective congress.

Amcu was sanctioned for failing to hold a congress within five years as stipulated in its constitution.

The gathering will also provide Amcu members an opportunity to elect new leaders.

Although the union’s officials have been mum about whether leadership positions were being contested, the congress’s draft programme made provision for elections.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa told Eyewitness News during a recent interview that he was open to returning to his position if members so wished.

The union has also declared a dispute with platinum producers after wage negotiations deadlocked, an issue which will be high on the agenda during the congress.