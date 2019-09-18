UPDATE: Two arrested for deadly Elsies River mass shooting
It's believed gunmen opened fire on a group of people in a wendy house on Tuesday night.
CAPE TOWN - Two arrests have been made following a mass shooting in Elsies River.
Four people, including three children, died in Tuesday night's attack.
Two 12-year-old boys, a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male were killed when gunmen stormed a wendy house last night.
Two women, believed to be the mothers of the deceased children, were wounded.
It's believed the incident is gang-related.
The Elsies River community policing forum's Imraan Mukaddam said that areas like Clarke's Estate and Leonsdale were hotspots for gang shootings.
"We have almost weekly killing in those areas and even the army's presence has not brought any relief to those communities."
Members of the police's anti-gang unit arrested two suspects in connection with last night's shooting.
