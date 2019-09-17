Witness to testify on behalf of Mpumalanga killer mom ahead of sentencing
Before Maditla’s fate is decided, her defence team has asked the court to call a witness to testify on her behalf.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga woman found guilty of murdering her four children is expected to learn her fate at the High Court in Middelburg on Tuesday.
Zinhle Maditla pleaded guilty to four charges of premeditated murder last week after feeding her children rat poison.
The 24-year-old has already pleaded guilty to all four counts of premeditated murder and asked the court to forgive her for killing her children.
It’s believed she fed them rat poison after she found out their father had an affair.
She was arrested in December last year after the bodies were found in her rented room.
