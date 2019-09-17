WC Safety MEC calls for clear strategy after SANDF deployment extended

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment until the end of March 2020.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz has welcomed the extension of the military deployment in gang hot spots in Cape Town.

However, Fritz wants a clear strategy behind the move.

Fritz said a letter penned by Premier Alan Winde to the president set out clear conditions for keeping soldiers in gang-infested areas. Fritz added that arrests must be followed by convictions.

“We need to look at the measurable impact of the defence force. I know there’s been stabilisation of violence in many areas where SANDF operated.”

Hundreds of arrests have been made as part of Operation Lockdown with the SANDF.

“We also ask that the SANDF’s work is blended with a strategy that brings together different parts of society, inducing social services. This cannot only be run by SANDF and the police.”